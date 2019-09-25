Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Trading 1.9% Higher

Aeorema Communications PLC (LON:AEO)’s share price traded up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 26.50 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.35), 3,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 49% from the average session volume of 2,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.34).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 26.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 27.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and a PE ratio of 43.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Aeorema Communications Company Profile (LON:AEO)

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, engages in devising and delivering corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011. Aeorema Communications plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

