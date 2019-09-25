AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Stock Holdings Increased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,991,000 after purchasing an additional 45,469 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of AGCO by 0.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 170,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the first quarter worth approximately $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

AGCO traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $75.96. 8,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,396. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.66. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $80.64. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.23. AGCO had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.45%.

In other AGCO news, VP Gary L. Collar sold 5,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $364,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 83,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,558.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total transaction of $705,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,452,333.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,977 shares of company stock valued at $5,761,368 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of AGCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.73.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

