AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 27th

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) announced a sep 19 dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 12.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years. AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 78.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.16. 81,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,017,828. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.28. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $18.88.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a positive return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AGNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group started coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.