Ajai Bambawale Sells 13,908 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 13,908 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$76.90, for a total value of C$1,069,525.20.

TD stock opened at C$76.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$73.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$75.04. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$65.56 and a 12-month high of C$79.74. The company has a market cap of $139.76 billion and a PE ratio of 12.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C$1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.79. The firm had revenue of C$10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.09 billion. Equities analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TD shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$79.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$81.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

