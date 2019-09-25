AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.83

Shares of AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.83 and traded as low as $1.55. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 4,497 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of AKITA Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.83. The stock has a market cap of $57.31 million and a PE ratio of -3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42.

About AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A)

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

