Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) Insider Robert Paul Sells 4,000 Shares

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) insider Robert Paul sold 4,000 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $80,000.00.

Robert Paul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $190,800.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $141,900.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Robert Paul sold 2,000 shares of Alector stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00.

ALEC traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $16.99. The company had a trading volume of 17,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,275. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.81. Alector Inc has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.92 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Alector Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALEC. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Alector in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,965,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alector in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,747,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Alector in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,088,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Alector in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,862,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Alector by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

