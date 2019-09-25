Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 0.9% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $18,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 171.4% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 194.6% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.92.

NYSE BABA traded up $5.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.66. 11,660,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,074,594. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $129.77 and a 1-year high of $195.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

