Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

ASPS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ ASPS opened at $20.24 on Friday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $34.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $340.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.92). Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $196.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Altisource Portfolio Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 274.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Market and Real Estate Market. The company offers property preservation and inspection, real estate brokerage and auction, title insurance and settlement, appraisal management, broker and non-broker valuation, foreclosure trustee, mortgage charge-off collection, residential and commercial loan disbursement processing, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services, as well as valuation data; residential and commercial loan servicing, vendor management, marketplace transaction and payment management, and default services technologies; and document management platform.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.