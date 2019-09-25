Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,541 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 2.2% of Covington Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $37,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 69.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 46,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $87,842,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $71,426,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 100.0% during the second quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $94,682,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total value of $672,887.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $11,197,637.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $14,616,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,514 shares of company stock worth $56,347,835 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,315.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,247.84.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $6.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,747.96. The stock had a trading volume of 994,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,473. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,797.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1,845.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,035.80. The stock has a market cap of $861.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.79, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

