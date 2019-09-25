Ameris Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Ameris Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Ameris Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ameris Bancorp to earn $4.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $39.93. The stock had a trading volume of 139,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,383. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.97 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

