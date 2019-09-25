Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Holdings Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,257,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,867 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $120,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,903,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,197,317,000 after purchasing an additional 456,490 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 746,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,476,000 after acquiring an additional 433,038 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,440,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,112,332,000 after acquiring an additional 398,014 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,390,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $229,306,000 after acquiring an additional 391,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 152.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,451,000 after acquiring an additional 355,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.19. 67,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,611. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $74.95 and a 52-week high of $105.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). Amphenol had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Longbow Research lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.41.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

