Analysts Expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to Post $2.84 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to announce $2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.06. Acuity Brands posted earnings of $2.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year earnings of $9.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.54 to $9.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.55 to $10.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The electronics maker reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $947.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Acuity Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Capital set a $95.00 price target on shares of Acuity Brands and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

Acuity Brands stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.20. The company had a trading volume of 871,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,374. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Acuity Brands has a 52 week low of $103.48 and a 52 week high of $162.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.36 and a 200-day moving average of $132.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total transaction of $307,544.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

