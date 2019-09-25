Analysts Expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.25. Healthcare Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.11). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $462.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HCSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti dropped their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.28. The company had a trading volume of 427,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,155. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.43%.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $204,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,362.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1,148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

