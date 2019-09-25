Analysts Set Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Price Target at $77.31

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.31.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Best Buy in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America set a $75.00 target price on Best Buy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Best Buy from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other news, Director Victor Kathy J. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $725,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,924,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 9,008 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $648,666.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,467.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,381,448 shares of company stock worth $101,304,357. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,686 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 653 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 17.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 32.4% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,205,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,194,457. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $47.72 and a twelve month high of $80.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.68.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Best Buy will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.