Analysts Set Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) PT at $34.38

Shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.10.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.50 to $32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. TheStreet raised Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Century Communities from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $2,605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802,094. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $2,082,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,060,795.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,747 shares of company stock valued at $4,925,843 in the last three months. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,671,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,664 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 5,668.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 733,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,484,000 after acquiring an additional 720,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,785,000 after acquiring an additional 409,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,539,000 after acquiring an additional 293,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 299.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,744 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after acquiring an additional 208,906 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.97. 3,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,572. The stock has a market cap of $907.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $31.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.66.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $608.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.22 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Century Communities will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

