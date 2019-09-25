Analysts Set Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (EPA:SGO) PT at €37.85

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA (EPA:SGO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €37.85 ($44.01).

SGO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €37.50 ($43.60) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €41.50 ($48.26) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Compagnie de Saint Gobain and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

SGO stock traded down €0.17 ($0.20) during trading on Friday, hitting €34.21 ($39.78). 1,240,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,290,000. Compagnie de Saint Gobain has a 52 week low of €42.05 ($48.90) and a 52 week high of €52.40 ($60.93). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €33.25.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

