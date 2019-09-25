Analysts Set H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (STO:HM-B) Target Price at SEK 159.17

Shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (STO:HM-B) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is SEK 159.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 210 price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 140 price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 185 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 115 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, HSBC set a SEK 185 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

STO:HM-B traded up SEK 0.36 on Friday, reaching SEK 187.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,142,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,600,000. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a 12-month low of SEK 129.22 and a 12-month high of SEK 245.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of SEK 180.84 and a 200 day moving average of SEK 163.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

