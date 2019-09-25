Analysts Set Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) Price Target at $35.70

Shares of Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.70.

Several brokerages recently commented on HTHT. TheStreet raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,258,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,723,000 after purchasing an additional 273,044 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 829,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 197,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 70.7% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 152,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 63,087 shares in the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HTHT traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,941. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.79. Huazhu Group has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $45.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.84.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

