Analysts Set MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) PT at $83.67

Shares of MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.67.

MGPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of MGPI stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $50.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,627. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.57. MGP Ingredients has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $100.00.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.54 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

In related news, insider Augustus C. Griffin purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.75 per share, with a total value of $119,375.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 118,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,664,582.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 411,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,309,000 after purchasing an additional 278,254 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 337.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 256,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,031,000 after purchasing an additional 198,087 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 925,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,381,000 after purchasing an additional 152,810 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,598,000 after acquiring an additional 80,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 228,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,134,000 after acquiring an additional 76,047 shares in the last quarter.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

