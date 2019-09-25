Analysts Set Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) Target Price at $15.00

Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVGS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Navigator from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Navigator and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Navigator from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVGS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Navigator by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,443 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Navigator by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 201,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Navigator by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Navigator by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 44,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Navigator during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVGS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.89. 1,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,140. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.50 million, a PE ratio of -219.20 and a beta of 1.06. Navigator has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $73.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.66 million. Navigator had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. Navigator’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Navigator will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

