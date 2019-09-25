Analysts Set On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) Price Target at $6.46

On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.46.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ONDK. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of On Deck Capital in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised On Deck Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group lowered On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised On Deck Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONDK. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 1,079.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

ONDK traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,807. On Deck Capital has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $252.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a current ratio of 15.81.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. On Deck Capital had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $110.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that On Deck Capital will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

On Deck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

