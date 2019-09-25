Analysts Set Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Target Price at $147.21

Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.31.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $288,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $13,336,145.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,662 shares of company stock worth $13,947,341 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 245.2% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 823,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $79,003,000 after purchasing an additional 585,070 shares during the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,870,000. TT International acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,880,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accident Compensation Corp raised its stake in Walt Disney by 417.6% in the 4th quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 8,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.61. 2,977,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,242,577. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.88. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $100.35 and a 52-week high of $147.15.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

