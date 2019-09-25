Analysts Set Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Target Price at $51.05

Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, September 14th.

In related news, insider Angela Ai sold 13,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $602,960.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,629.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Yum China during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,620,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Yum China during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $45.44. The company had a trading volume of 875,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,454. Yum China has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $48.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Yum China had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

