Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Brunswick (BC)

9/12/2019 – Brunswick had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $53.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/10/2019 – Brunswick was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/9/2019 – Brunswick had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/4/2019 – Brunswick was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $52.00.

8/22/2019 – Brunswick had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/21/2019 – Brunswick was given a new $74.00 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2019 – Brunswick had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $63.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2019 – Brunswick was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Brunswick stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.85. The company had a trading volume of 11,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,089. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.25. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $41.02 and a twelve month high of $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

In other Brunswick news, CFO William Metzger sold 15,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $834,349.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Brunswick by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Brunswick by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

