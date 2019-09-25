Analyzing Primerica (NYSE:PRI) and Vericity (NYSE:VERY)

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) and Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Primerica and Vericity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primerica $1.90 billion 2.85 $324.09 million $7.33 17.62 Vericity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Primerica has higher revenue and earnings than Vericity.

Dividends

Primerica pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Vericity does not pay a dividend. Primerica pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Primerica has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Primerica and Vericity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primerica 17.66% 22.77% 2.65% Vericity N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.7% of Primerica shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Primerica shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Primerica and Vericity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primerica 1 0 1 0 2.00 Vericity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Primerica presently has a consensus target price of $128.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.87%. Given Primerica’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Primerica is more favorable than Vericity.

Summary

Primerica beats Vericity on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products. The company also provides mutual funds and various retirement plans, managed investments, variable and fixed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, and segregated funds. In addition, it offers auto and homeowners' insurance, home automation solutions, and mortgage loan referrals; ID theft defense services; and insurance products, including supplemental medical and dental, accidental death, and disability for small businesses. Further, the company provides prepaid legal services that assist subscribers with legal matters, such as drafting wills, living wills and powers of attorney, trial defense, and motor vehicle-related matters. The company distributes and sells its products through licensed sales representatives. Primerica, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

About Vericity

Vericity, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Insurance and Agency segments. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. This segment distributes its life insurance products through independent producers, including direct distributors that market to consumers through call centers and regional and national independent producer groups. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations. It is also involved in the insurance lead sale activities through its eCoverage Web presence. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

