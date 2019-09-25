Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) Shares Purchased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.82% of Anixter International worth $16,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Anixter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Anixter International by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anixter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anixter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anixter International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert J. Eck sold 70,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,428,316.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Galvin sold 16,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $1,131,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,685 shares of company stock worth $6,155,657. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Anixter International stock opened at $65.78 on Wednesday. Anixter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $71.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.26.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.52. Anixter International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Anixter International Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXE. Zacks Investment Research cut Anixter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Anixter International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Anixter International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Anixter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday.

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

