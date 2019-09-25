Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) was down 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.23, approximately 146,081 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,495,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AR shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “average” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Guggenheim set a $10.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.48.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $6.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 21.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,220,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $99,074,000 after buying an additional 1,987,140 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,408,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Antero Resources by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,826,468 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,870,000 after buying an additional 158,525 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its position in Antero Resources by 198.0% during the first quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 6,693,966 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,108,000 after buying an additional 4,447,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 435.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,312,201 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,906,000 after buying an additional 5,132,465 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

