Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)’s stock price was down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $10.87, approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 43,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42.

About Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

