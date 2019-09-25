Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AMEH) were up 2.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.93, approximately 10,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 183,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMEH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Apollo Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.61 million, a P/E ratio of 67.38, a P/E/G ratio of 12.98 and a beta of -0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.79.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $130.05 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael F. Eng acquired 2,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.28 per share, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Also, insider Kenneth T. Sim acquired 6,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 31,200 shares of company stock worth $508,344 over the last quarter. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMEH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 1,518.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric integrated population health management company, provides medical care services. The company offers care coordination services to principal constituents of the healthcare delivery system, including patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

