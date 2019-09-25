Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,985 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 61,165 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY raised its position in Apple by 1.1% during the second quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 4,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America raised its position in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 12,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management raised its position in Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.7% during the second quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth raised its position in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 16,134 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Apple from $187.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $247.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.47.

Apple stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,391,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,669,308. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.00 and a 12-month high of $233.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $3,529,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at $232,101,423.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,536 shares of company stock valued at $62,894,611. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

