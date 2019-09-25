ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-chartered entity. “

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Separately, Barclays set a $18.00 price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of NYSE:ARR traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.91. 627,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,379. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.33. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.69. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $22.73.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.86 million for the quarter. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 124.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARR. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Further Reading: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.