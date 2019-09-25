ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ASGN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $76.00 price target on ASGN and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on ASGN to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ASGN from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASGN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

NYSE ASGN traded up $1.70 on Wednesday, reaching $63.50. 257,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,031. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.08. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.96. ASGN has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $79.90.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $972.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.24 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in ASGN by 47.2% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in ASGN in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. increased its holdings in ASGN by 6.7% in the second quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

