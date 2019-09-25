Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.01

Atlanticus Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:ATLC)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and traded as high as $9.70. Atlanticus shares last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 4,171 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Atlanticus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56. The stock has a market cap of $155.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.11.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter. Atlanticus had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 75.65%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlanticus stock. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Atlanticus Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:ATLC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 143,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. Zazove Associates LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Atlanticus as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to financially underserved consumer credit market in the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as retail credit, personal loans, and credit cards through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, Internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers point-of-sale financing by partnering with retailers and service providers to provide credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services.

