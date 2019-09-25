Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) Director Sells $321,600.00 in Stock

Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) Director Louis G. Lange sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $321,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 276,044 shares in the company, valued at $8,877,575.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BOLD traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $29.91. 338,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,664. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.63. Audentes Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $41.65.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.07. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Audentes Therapeutics Inc will post -4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOLD. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut Audentes Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on Audentes Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOLD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 564,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 394,602 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Audentes Therapeutics

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

