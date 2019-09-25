Augur Price Reaches $8.82 on Exchanges (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 25th. Augur has a total market cap of $97.04 million and $10.65 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Augur has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. One Augur token can currently be purchased for about $8.82 or 0.00104669 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Kraken, BX Thailand and BitBay.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00192404 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.59 or 0.01015573 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000156 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00020706 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00087966 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Augur Token Profile

Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net.

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, ChaoEX, Cryptopia, GOPAX, Bittrex, Poloniex, LATOKEN, Bitbns, Crex24, Liqui, BitBay, ABCC, IDEX, CoinTiger, HitBTC, Cobinhood, Ethfinex, Mercatox, Zebpay, Kraken, Upbit, Koinex, Gate.io, AirSwap, Livecoin, DragonEX, Bitsane, Gatecoin, Binance and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

