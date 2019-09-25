Australian Pharmaceutical Industries (ASX:API) Shares Down 0.7%

Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ASX:API) fell 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$1.32 ($0.94) and last traded at A$1.33 ($0.94), 2,739,171 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 71% from the average session volume of 1,600,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.34 ($0.95).

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.36. The firm has a market cap of $655.07 million and a PE ratio of 13.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$1.39.

About Australian Pharmaceutical Industries (ASX:API)

Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of pharmaceutical, medical, health, beauty, and lifestyle products to pharmacies primarily in Australia. The company also retails health and beauty products to consumers; and manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical and toiletry goods to New Zealand, Australian, and Asian markets, as well as provides cosmetic products and procedures.

