Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading Down 20%

Azincourt Energy Corp (CVE:AAZ) shares dropped 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 825,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 183% from the average daily volume of 291,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market cap of $3.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.04.

About Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ)

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits. The company primarily owns a 10% interest in the Patterson Lake North project located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

