BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

BancFirst has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. BancFirst has a payout ratio of 34.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BancFirst to earn $3.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.67. 44,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,882. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $48.07 and a 52-week high of $62.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.81 and its 200-day moving average is $55.28.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.79 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 29.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BancFirst will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BANF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on BancFirst in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

In related news, EVP Darryl Schmidt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $220,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Norick purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

