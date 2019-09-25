Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) Receives $22.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLX. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

NYSE:BLX traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $19.93. 1,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.07 and a beta of 1.32. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.31 million. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 7.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 605,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 30,939 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,801,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. 15.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

