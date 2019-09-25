Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Bankia SA (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) were down 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.83 and last traded at $1.83, approximately 3,388 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 25,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36.

About Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF)

Bankia, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking and Business Banking segments. It provides retail banking products, such as salary direct deposits, mortgages, term deposits, credit cards, insurance, investment and pension funds, and other asset management services.

