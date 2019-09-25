Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Down 7%

Shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) dropped 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.40 and last traded at $42.07, approximately 2,032,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 1,769,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.25.

BZUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Baozun in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.20 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Baozun in a report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Baozun from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Baozun in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.24.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.74 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Baozun’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 72,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 5.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 7.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 4,736.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 66.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

