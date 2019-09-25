Baytex Energy Corp (TSE:BTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Baytex Energy Corp (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Laurentian dropped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC dropped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. GMP Securities dropped their price target on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Shares of BTE traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.22. 4,592,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,180,874. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.53 and a 52 week high of C$4.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.74.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$482.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin Olson sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.20, for a total transaction of C$880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 561,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,234,701.60.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

