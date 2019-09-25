Beetle Coin Trading Up 11.7% Over Last Week (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $18.94, $51.55 and $5.60. During the last week, Beetle Coin has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and $71,448.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000275 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000153 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 200,591,546 coins. Beetle Coin’s official website is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin.

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $5.60, $24.43, $24.68, $18.94, $51.55, $13.77, $10.39, $33.94, $32.15, $50.98 and $20.33. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

