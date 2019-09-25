BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Gap Down to $50.60

BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $51.69, but opened at $50.60. BHP Group shares last traded at $49.21, with a volume of 3,506,030 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BHP Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BNP Paribas cut BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average of $53.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.89.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,689 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in BHP Group by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

