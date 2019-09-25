Billington (LON:BILN) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $312.47

Billington Holdings PLC (LON:BILN) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $312.47 and traded as high as $339.00. Billington shares last traded at $333.00, with a volume of 5,415 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 312.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $43.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12.

About Billington (LON:BILN)

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company designs, fabricates, and installs engineered steelworks, staircases, and balustrade systems. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; complex steel structures for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions, as well as property rental and management services.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Billington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.