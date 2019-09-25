Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Position Boosted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 397,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,536 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $124,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,738,000 after buying an additional 15,557 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Hertia sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.29, for a total value of $275,107.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,226,348.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,905 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIO. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.75.

NYSE BIO traded up $1.68 on Wednesday, reaching $343.30. 10,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,152. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $333.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.18. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.05 and a 12 month high of $348.39.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $572.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.88 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 39.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.