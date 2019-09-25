Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives $264.06 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $264.06.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIIB. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Biogen from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

BIIB traded up $1.32 on Friday, hitting $237.52. 36,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,429. Biogen has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $358.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 44.89% and a net margin of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen will post 32.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Biogen by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Biogen by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

