BitcoinZ Trading Down 20.1% Over Last Week (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, Exmo and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $546,788.00 and approximately $555.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00443227 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00093123 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00044114 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002842 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 5,323,547,722 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Crex24, Exmo, Exrates, Trade Satoshi, Graviex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.