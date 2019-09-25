Bitradio (BRO) Price Hits $0.0112 on Exchanges

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $89,091.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00013252 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000073 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 29.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000196 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 12,935,065 coins and its circulating supply is 7,935,061 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io.

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.