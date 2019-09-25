BitRent (RNTB) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

BitRent (CURRENCY:RNTB) traded 106.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 25th. BitRent has a market cap of $110,035.00 and $3.00 worth of BitRent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitRent token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, YoBit, Exrates and HitBTC. During the last seven days, BitRent has traded 227% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011916 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00192404 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.59 or 0.01015573 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000688 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000156 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00020706 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00087966 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BitRent Profile

BitRent’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. BitRent’s total supply is 941,988,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 841,738,500 tokens. BitRent’s official Twitter account is @bit_rent and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitRent is bitrent.io. BitRent’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrent. The Reddit community for BitRent is /r/BitRent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitRent

BitRent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, HitBTC, Bit-Z, YoBit and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitRent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

